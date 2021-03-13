BY KALU EZIYI, Umuahia

National Industrial Court sitting in Owerri has issued and interim order restraining Comrade Eze Idima from functioning as the chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Abia State council.

This followed a motion ex-perte filled by counsel for for a claimant for the seat Comrade Uchenna Obigwe, which was dated March 3, and filled on the 5th before the court presided over by Hon Justice I. S. Galadima.

The appointment, the claimant said followed what he described as his unconstitutional removal from the office by the national headquarters of the union even when his second term in office had not expired.

Speaking to newsmen in the capital, Umuahia, the unionist, who said the second term commenced in 2019, added that he was not away of having breached his oath of office anywhere to warrant his sack.

Obingwe, who maintained that he remains the chairman and confident of returning to the office, noted that the headquarters was also in error by pointing an outsider instead of any of his deputy or one of the vices.

Consequently, Galadima stopped the implantation of the content of the letter conveying the message to Idima which was signed by the 3rd Defendants, “as the same is likely to foist a fait accomplish on the court.”

“The interim Order shall be duly complied with until same is varied or vacated by any subsequent Order of this same court either before the 21 st of April, 2021 or on the same date which is now set down as the date to hear and determine pending motion on notice.

The defendants are, the union, the president, Ayuba Wabba for himself and representing other members of the NEC, the CWC, the NAC, and national secretary, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja as the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd respectively.