The National Industrial Court, Abuja Judicial Division has stopped the Nigerian Civil Service Union (NCSU) from either picketing the offices of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) nationwide or calling for a strike at any of the service’s offices across Nigeria.

Justice O Y Anuwe issued the order of interim injunction yesterday in a suit with the FIRS as the claimant/applicant instituted against the NCSU, the defendant/respondent.

The court ordered; “Respondents are restrained from picketing the offices of the applicant on 26th July 2021 or any other day pending the determination of the Motion on Notice. They are also restrained from going on strike, as by so doing, the very essence of the substantive suit is defeated. What this translates to in other words is that parties are to maintain the status quo, and are not to do anything that may be detrimental to the interest of the public, pending the determination of the Motion on Notice. The order to maintain status-quo however binds both parties in this suit.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The board of FIRS had on July 18, 2021 announced the dissolution of the NCSU FIRS unit (whose executive members are senior staff) which purportedly represents the junior staff cadre that is non-existent in the service.

The FIRS took that decision for reasons outlined in an official announcement circulated to all staff.