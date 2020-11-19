By Kunle Olasanmi, Abuja |

Justice Okon Abang of a federal high court in Abuja, has revoked the bail of Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT).

The court also ordered that Maina be arrested wherever he is found.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former pension boss has not been appearing in court for trial over alleged fraud, since he was granted bail.

The former pension boss is standing trial over alleged N2billion fraud.

Justice Abang also granted the request of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, that his trial in the fraud charges be conducted in his absence.

When the case came up yesterday, EFCC counsel, Muhammed Abubakar, had complained that Maina could not be located in spite of efforts to get him to the court.

The lawyer informed the Judge that Maina was not in court for the fourth time and pleaded with the court to revoke the bail being enjoyed by Maina, so that he could be apprehended by security operatives.

In his short ruling, Justice Abang agreed that Maina had grossly abused the bail granted him and consequently ordered its revocation.

He ordered that Maina be arrested in any part of the country he may be found and brought to Abuja to face the trial.

Also, Justice Abang gave Maina’s surety, Senator Ali Ndume till November 23 to show cause why he should not forfeit the N500M to the federal government for the bail bond he endorsed for the bail of Maina.