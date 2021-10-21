A Federal High Court in Kano yesterday, ordered the Kano State speaker and five others to appear before it.

This order followed an ex-parte motion filed by the suspended Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption chairman, Muhyi Rimin-Gado.

The other respondents are the attorney general and commissioner for justice, accountant general, Kano State commissioner of police and the inspector-general of police (IGP).

Justice Jane Inyang, who gave the order, asked them to show cause within five days why the court should not grant the prayers of the applicant.

Inyang said that the respondents should be served on notice in five days and adjourned the matter until Nov.3, for hearing on motion on notice.

Earlier, Rimin-Gado in an ex-parte motion filed by his counsel, Mr Muhammad Dan’azumi, prayed for an order restraining the six respondents from investigating and rearresting him.

The motion is pursuant to order 2 rule 1 section 34, 35,36,37, 41 and 42 of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria 2009 as amended, as well as order 26(b) rule 7.

Dan’azumi also urged the court to graciously consider the application of the applicant, adding that the respondent infringed on the earlier existing order by a Kano High Court.

The motion ex-parte is supported by 44-paragraph affidavit duly sworn by the applicant biological son Zahradeen Muhyi Magaji with a written address.

NAN reports that a Kano High Court presided by Justice Sanusi Ado-Ma’aji, on July 23, restrained Kano State House of Assembly, accountant general of Kano State and two others from further investigating Rimin-Gado.

NAN reports that the applicant was on July 5 suspended by Kano House of Assembly for rejecting an accountant posted from the office of the state’s accountant general.