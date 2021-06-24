Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court, has fixed July 2, 2021 for the adoption of all the processes filed in respect of the suit by former Abia State governor and Senate chief whip, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, challenging his re-trial by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on alleged money laundering charges.

The court fixed the date yesterday, after counsel to Kalu in the suit, Prof. Awa Kalu (SAN) and Oluwaleke Atolagbe for the EFCC, George Ukaegbu for Udeh Jones (2nd respondent) and K. C Nwafor for Slok Nigeria Ltd (3rd respondent), respectively told the court that they have all filed and exchanged their processes.

In the suit, Senator Kalu, through his counsel, had asked the court for an order prohibiting the EFCC from retrying him on the same alleged money laundering charges.

He contended that having been tried, convicted and sentenced on the same charges, FHC/ABJ/CR/56/ 2007, by the court under Justice M.B. Idris, it would amount to double jeopardy if he is subjected to a fresh trial on the same charge.

Justice Ekwo had earlier granted leave to Kalu to seek an order prohibiting the Federal Republic of Nigeria, through the EFCC (her agent), her officers, servants, others, agents, privies and any other person or bodies driving authority from the Federal Republic of Nigeria, from retrying him on charge No. FHC/ABJ/CR/56/2007 between FRN vs Orji Kalu & 2 ors or any other charge based on the same facts de novo, there being no extant judgement and ruling of a competent court in Nigeria mandating the same.