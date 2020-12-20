Director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has disclosed that the global vaccine partnership, COVAX has already procured two billion doses of existing and candidate vaccines for use worldwide.

The huge vaccine reservoir means that COVAX, a 190-country international initiative that seeks to ensure all countries have equal access to coronavirus vaccines, can plan to start delivering the shots in the first quarter of 2021.

A UN statement said by mid-year, it would have delivered enough doses to protect health and social care workers in all participating countries that have requested for doses.

“This is fantastic news and a milestone in global health,” Ghebreyesus told reporters attending an online press conference.

“With this news, the light at the end of the tunnel has grown a little bit brighter, but we are not there yet, we will only get there together,” Dr. Tedros said.

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), said it’s ready to transport up to 850 tonnes of COVID-19 vaccines per month in 2021, more than twice its usual payload of vaccines. Most could be sent using existing commercial flights, but alternative options and charter flights would also be considered where necessary, it said.

“This is a mammoth and historic undertaking,” UNICEF executive director, Henrietta Fore said.

“The scale of the task is daunting, and the stakes have never been higher, but we are ready to take this on.”

With the support of global vaccine alliance, Gavi, UNICEF would be procuring and supporting installation of 70,000 cold-chain fridges in lower income countries by the end of 2021, which will help in the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines that need to be stored at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius.

Almost half of the fridges will be solar powered, UNICEF said. It’s important to understand that vaccines would complement, and not replace the existing tools for slowing transmission of the virus and saving lives, Dr Tedros said.

COVAX is part of the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT Accelerator), a comprehensive plan to defeat the virus using diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines.

Recall that on Tuesday, Dr. Tedros’ senior advisor, Bruce Aylward called ACT Accelerator, ‘the best deal in town, saying that its $28 billion price tag would be repaid in full because of the immediate economic uplift expected if the disease is tamed.