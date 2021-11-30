Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade yesterday said he had suspended the 2021 Calabar Carnival to avoid the spread of COVID-19 into the state.

Ayade announced the 2021 carnival suspension at the state Executive Council Chamber.

Attended by carnival band leaders, speaker and members of the Cross River State House of Assembly, members of the state Executive council, local government chairman from the 18 council areas of the state, Governor Ayade cited the health concerns arising from the outbreak of COVID-19 variant, Omicron, as well as prevailing security situation as reasons for the suspension. He said he would not as a governor and leader compromise the lives and safety of the citizens for the fleeting excitement of the carnival.

Before announcing the suspension, Ayade had subjected the decision to popular votes, following which the majority of the stakeholders voted for the suspension of the carnival.

The Carnival 2004 initiated by former governor of the state, Mr Donald Duke, and adopted by erstwhile governor, Senator Liyel Imoke, is an event that always brings citizens of different countries of the world to visit the state for celebration of the fiesta.