National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMD) in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency NPHCDA on Thursday officially flagged off mass COVID-19 vaccination of all persons of concern across the country to fast-track the coverage of all eligible persons and special attention to the IDP Camps which underscores the government’s recognition of the vulnerable conditions in the IDPs camp.

The federal commissioner in NCFRMD, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, said the initiative was in furtherance of the determination of the federal government to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 Vaccines by everyone no matter where they are in the country.

She said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound effect on nearly every aspect of our lives, it has stalled world economies, altered the way we work and communicate with our loved ones, and strained healthcare systems to their breaking point.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim said governments throughout the world have been obliged to impose severe limits on human activity in order to halt the virus’s spread, particularly at the wake of the recent Omicron variant of the virus. And commended Nigeria as a country for the resilience of our government institutions and healthcare agencies such as the National Primary Health Care Development Agency in fighting the COVID-19 spread.

While commending the nation’s health care workers and public health experts for their tireless efforts, the Humanitarian workers for their commitment and dedication to duty and for everything they have accomplished as a team, encouraged all to maintain this momentum, since this is only the beginning of the long path until the COVID-19 is defeated.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim encouraged all persons of concern who are 18 years and above to take full advantage of this initiative and get vaccinated, because according to experts, by getting vaccinated, you break the chain of disease transmission, you reduce mutations and variants of the virus, you protect others, and even if you become ill, the severity of sickness is usually mild and does not require hospitalization. I have been fully vaccinated; I encourage you all to do the same.

In the same vein, the executive director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, said the COVID-19 vaccines would trigger the immune system to recognise the invading virus which leads to the production of antibodies to fight the virus and encouraged everyone to take the vaccination serious, adding that since the detection of the first case of COVID-19 infection in Nigeria about two years ago, the Federal Government has taken decisive steps to control the spread of the virus in the country.