Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has explained how the outbreak of COVID-19 altered the ongoing constitutional review process.

Omo-Agege stated this in his New Year message titled: “We Must Not Give In To Despair”, in which he stressed the need for citizens to continue to demonstrate love and exhibit compassion towards one another.

The deputy senate president who acknowledged the resilience and perseverance of Nigerians in the face of the socio-economic difficulties in the Year 2020, occasioned by the novel Coronavirus pandemic, called on the citizens to maintain patriotic spirit as they enter the New Year with vigour and hope.

He said: “Covid-19 has upended the global economy with its devastating effects not only on health, but on domestic economies and multilateral trade, cooperation and aid. It has led to recession in various countries, killed over a million people and wiped out millions of jobs.

“As Nigerians, we stand together, confident that we shall again, overcome these challenges. Our ability to overcome our challenges collectively have never been in doubt, what we need now more than ever is to galvanise these unique qualities for the good of all.

“As a people, we must continue to imbibe the spirit of togetherness and love for one another. We must also support government at all levels by contributing our quota to the generation of wealth and the alleviation of poverty in the land,” he stated.

The lawmaker who chairs the Senate Adhoc Committee on Constitution Review, assured that the Senate would be fair to all, adding that all hands are on deck to ensure that the report of the panel would be ready in record time.

“The Coronavirus pandemic disrupted our earlier plans to have the constitution alteration bills voted on sometime in December last year. Consequently, we will have those votes taken on each of these bills separately in not too distant time.

“I firmly believe that we are on course to true greatness. Let us keep hope alive as we renew our collective resolve to ensure that the dreams and labour of our heroes past are transformed into a better future for succeeding generations”.