BY HENRY TYOHEMBA

The Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji, Ondo State, Professor Emmanuel Adedayo Fasakin has tasked Polytechnics in the country to evolve strategies to cope in the new normal paradigm as a result of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fasakin who spoke recently at the third foundation day lecture of the institutions said in view of the enormous responsibility placed on the academia as solution providers, there is apparent need for the wig and gown, especially those in the Polytechnic Sector to fill the vacuity caused by the COVID-19 on the society.

He said, “This is important so that the system can evolve strategies to cope in the new normal paradigm. It is therefore high time that Polytechnics within the country began to see themselves as probable solution providers especially in this post COVID- 19 era.

“Polytechnics must not only survive in this trying period, they must prove their relevance to the society. Technology is the main player in the Post COVID era and emphasis needs to be placed on awakening the consciousness of the academia and administrators in Polytechnics on their relevance in tackling the challenges the society is facing at this point of human history.

“This is the fundamental issue we will be addressing at this third edition of the Polytechnic’s Foundation Day Lecture,” he said.

He further said the breakout of the pandemic has ushered in the ‘New Normal’ and introduced several coping mechanisms such as social distancing, frequent washing of the hands, regular use of face masks, virtual meetings etc. to avoid further spread of the deadly disease.

“The world over, the education sector is witnessing massive redefinition that has led to the adoption of revolutionary ideas that have shifted the pedagogical structures and approach to keep the momentum going. This shift in education from the traditional classroom interface to the virtual media may be one of the largest educational experiments to date.”