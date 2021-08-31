Civil servants in Edo Ministry of Health have been given a seven-day ultimatum to get vaccinated against the COVID-19.

This was contained in a memo dated 30th August with reference No. HA.429/1/16 and by on behalf of the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Health, Mr Frederick Irabor.

The memo which was obtained by LEADERSHIP, stated that any staff member who failed to heed the directive would not be allowed into office.

“I am further directed to inform all that from Monday 6” September, 2021, any staff who has not taken the COVID-19 Vaccine will not be allowed into the office premises,” it stated.

It would be recalled that Governor Godwin Obaseki had made it mandatory for the citizens to take the vaccine.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor who announced this on Thursday, said from September 15, anyone who has not taken the vaccine would not be allowed into public places such as banks and churches.