The chairman, Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC) and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has said that the federal government will commence its second round of COVID-19 vaccination with Moderna vaccine on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Recall that the United States of America donated about 4,080,000 doses of Moderna vaccine to Nigeria to help fight the surge of COVID-19 third wave.

The delivery was the second batch of vaccines to arrive in Nigeria after four million doses were delivered in March under the COVAX vaccine sharing facility.

COVAX was set up to ensure the equitable distribution of vaccines, particularly to low-income countries, and has already delivered more than 80 million doses to 129 territories.

Nigeria has since exhausted the four million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine which was used kicking off its nationwide inoculation programme.

The Moderna vaccine received on August 1, is mRNA type of vaccine manufactured and developed by Moderna, NIAID.

Two shots of the vaccine are administered through intramuscular injection, 28 days apart.

LEADERSHIP reports that Moderna vaccine has been listed for emergency use by the World Health Organisation (WHO), and approved by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) as safe and effective based on data from large-scale clinical trials.

The spokesperson of the PSC on COVID-19, Willie Bassey, also said the flag-off of the second round of vaccination with Moderna vaccine is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, off Airport Road, Abuja.