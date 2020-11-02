By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The federal government has approved N5 billion bailout for the aviation sector to cushion the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

This was revealed by the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika at the opening of a three – day public hearing on the six executive bills meant to reorganise the civil aviation agencies in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the minister, the federal government would soon start disbursement of the funds to operators of the Aviation sector.

Sirika stated that the airline operators would get N 4bn while other businesses in the Aviation sector would be given N 1bn.

This is even as the Senate has, however, said the money would not be enough to keep the airline operators in business.