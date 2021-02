Federal government has flagged off the distribution of free agricultural inputs and

quality seeds to smallholder farmers in Gombe State.Minister of state for agriculture and rural development,

Mustapha Baba Shehuri, while performing the flag-off at the weekend at Gombe, stated that it would ensure food and nutrition security, create more jobs

for teaming Nigerian youths

and boost dry-season farming.

He said that it is part of the

mitigation measures against

the effect of COVID-19 pan- demic and the flood disaster that wrecked havoc on farmlands.

He said that the ministry would support breeder and foundation seed production

and link up with the private seed companies to ensure that certified seeds are available to local farmers nationwide.

Shehuri stated that improved rural infrastructure and other value chain support would invariably contribute

to the attainment of Mr President’s desire towards ensuring easy access to quality food and nutrition for Nigerians.

He informed that “the ministry has supported Gombe state with subsidised inputs with over 350 3HP and 30

7HP irrigation pumps, multipurpose threshers, over 70 Motorised and dual powered sprayers amongst others.”

According to the minister, “The smallholder farmers in the state will today receive the following free inputs; 10,000 Gum Arabic Seedlings, 15MT

of rice seed, 2.5 MT ground- nut foundation seeds, 1,000 KG of Castor seeds, 1,500 KG of cashew nuts as well as Rat- kin and Liptol – organic insecticides to combat army worm

infestation and equipment like water pumps, maize threshers among others.’’

In his remarks, the governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Yahaya thanked President Muhammadu Buhari

led government for the flag-off

of the distribution of agricultural inputs and quality seeds to smallholder farmers in the state, stating that it would

cushion the effect of COVID – 19 pandemic, promote dryseason farming, boost production and generate income

for the farmers and the state

at large.