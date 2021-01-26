The minister of health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said the federal government is exploring all options to ensure the vaccination of 70 per cent of the population in two years.

Speaking at the Presidential Task Force national briefing on COVID-19 yesterday, the minister said: “Nigeria is exploring all options to secure safe and efficacious vaccines to meet our target of covering at least 70 per cent of our population within two years.

“With an eye on value-for-money, we are negotiating with many parties and planning for flawless execution using recent experience from polio eradication, in the face of a global scramble for vaccines.”

On the expected vaccines, the minister said apart from the 100,000 doses allocated as first wave to Nigeria by the COVAX facility, “We also placed order for 10 million doses through the Africa Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT) of the Africa Union Commission which has secured 270 million doses with the $2billion backing by Africa Exim Bank for a ‘whole-of-Africa’ approach of the chairman of the African Union, President Ramaphosa of South Africa.

Meanwhile, the minister of youths and sports, Sunday Dare, had said the federal government will shut down any National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp where the state government does not comply with all COVID-19 protocols.

Speaking at the Presidential Task Force national briefing on COVID-19, the minister said from what they have gathered from the current Corps members where over 700 tested positive for COVID-19, it has become necessary that all safety protocols be adhered to in all orientation camps.