The Minister of women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen has appreciated the entire Nigerian women and citizens of the nation for their prayers and unshakeable dedication to the plight of those declared positive of COVID 19.

In a message Dame Pauline Tallen enjoined all to beware that covid 19 is real and ensure they flatten the curve by observing all the laid down protocols to be safe.

She restated her commitment in line with the mission of the ministry to serve as the national vehicle to bring about speedy and healthy development of Nigerian women in the main stream of national development as well as promote the rights of socially vulnerable in the society.

Dame Tallen prayed for a prosperous new year full of exploits in the areas of innovations that will set the nation on a positive course and growth.

The Honourable Minister who was on new year eve declared negative of covid 19 by her doctor rejoiced that she is part of celebrants of 2021 and urged all to take responsibility for themselves and their families in order to protect our dear country.