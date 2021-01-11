The coronavirus pandemic seems to be taking a new dimension in Lagos and Abuja as hospitals grapple with shortage of oxygen and bed spaces.

Lagos State commissioner of Information, Gbenga Omotoso, said at the weekend that the second wave of the COVID-19 is more vicious adding the symptoms don’t occur as it used to be.

He said while many people that are brought into the hospital require oxygen, most of the hospitals have limited numbers of the equipment.

While giving an update, the Lagos State government said it deployed effective response to #COVID-19 pandemic, adding that a brand new oxygen plant situated at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) Yaba, was activated Friday, January 8, 2021.

Omotoso stated: “The oxygen plant was built in collaboration with Gates Foundation in response to the second wave of #COVID-19 in Lagos State.

“Oxygen plants are industrial devices designed for regular supply into healthcare facilities. The plants separate oxygen from other air components by using pressure swing adsorption or membrane separation techniques.

“High purity oxygen is needed in healthcare facilities and essential for patients undergoing COVID-19 treatments.

“The increased demand for oxygen for treatment of patients in the the second wave of the #COVID-19 pandemic necessitated activation of more oxygen generation capacity in Lagos state and has received express approval of Governor Babajide SanwoOlu .

“Oxygen from the newly installed plant will be administered to patients through cylinders made available at hospital wards.

“This is particularly useful for patients with co-morbidities who require prompt oxygen for survival.

“The operation of the plant will significantly make oxygen available for #COVID-19 patients and supplement oxygen supply to about 300 cylinders per day and 6 cylinders per hour In critical situations, a #COVID-19 patient can use 6 cylinders per day.

“Oxygen from the plant will be very helpful for effective treatment due to proximity to the plant which serves as a source,” he said.

Also in Abuja, it was gathered that the same issue is being grappled with.

It was learnt that the isolation centre located at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, is also having shortage of bed space and oxygen.

Some doctors who spoke under anonymity said most wards don’t have enough bed space for critical cases.