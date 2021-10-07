Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on Thursday inaugurated 35 pressure swing absorption (PSA) oxygen plants across the country to boost medical oxygen supply to its hospitals.

Modi carried out the inaugurations virtually from Rishikesh in the northern state of Uttarakhand, a statement issued by the Federal Health Ministry said.

The second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in India saw hospitals overcrowded and battling with a shortage of oxygen supplies.

To meet the domestic oxygen demands, India had to import oxygen supplies from other countries.

Globally, India is among the worst-hit countries by the pandemic. (Xinhua/NAN)