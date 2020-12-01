By Tunde Oguntola |

Religious leaders under the auspices of Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP) have said that the ravaging insecurity in the country and the COVID-19 pandemic are threats to the nation’s unity and at the moment threaten to scuttle the efforts of individual farmers, communities and governments to ensure food security.

The co-chair of IDFP, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, who disclosed this at IDFP-KAICHIID High-Level Religious Leaders and Policy Makers Dialogue on Insecurity and COVID-19 regretted that presently, what occupies the mind of the political class and Nigerians is the 2023 general election, while insecurity is spreading across the country.

Onuoha noted that the wanton and mindless killing of Nigerians, the kidnappings, ravaging of our homes and farmlands, the terrorism threatening our unity and the threats to our traditional institutions.

He said, “For us in the interfaith community, our support to the government is total. However, the government must determine whether our support is vital because developed countries have relied on this to achieve social cohesion.

‘’This is the time for political party chiefs and high-level stakeholders in government to come together at a bi-partisan roundtable, and also regardless of religious leanings, to frankly discuss how to get the country out of this doldrums that has become our bane.

“Our selfish tendencies make us appear heartless and inhumane, as we chase not what will bring immediate succour, but what will advance long-term personal gains.’’

On his part co-chair, IDFP, Alh Ishaq Sanni, decried that at the moment no other contemporary issue is on the front burner and a source of concern to a discerning Nigerian than the issue of security.

“Is anywhere safe in Nigeria today? Are people not leaving money at home for their family to pay a ransom in case they are kidnapped?’’ he asked.

He also said that is it not a wise decision to leave your will anytime you are travelling per chance that would be your last trip.