By Muh’d Zangina Kura, Dutse

Jigawa state has expressed dismay on how National Commission for Disease control (NCDC)categorized the state as one of the high risk state for covid-19 infection described the action as unilateral decision that lack due consultation.

The state Permanent Secretary state ministry of health who is also secretary state Taskforce committee on ovid19 Dr Salisu Muazu stated this, while briefing newsmen on the establishment of Mobil court.

He said, the NCDC ought to contact the state taskforce committee to hear from them on the measures taken to fight the spread of Covid-19 virus in the state.

“We have been doing a lot in terms of strengthen our disease surveillance, public enlightenment and enforcement of Covid-19 Infection, Prevention and control , while equally expanding our testing capacity ‘

“We wonder how NCDC arrived at it rating, ordinarily they ought to consult us if they observed any gaps in the measures we are taken , also give us all the required recommendations on how to strength our fight”.

The Secretary than announced the state government approval for the security agencies to use a Mobil court to penalise any person violate Covid-19 public protocol across the state.

He however announced that, the government has directed that, any public gathering henceforth should not exceed 50% of that capacity of the venue of the occasion.