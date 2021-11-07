Over 120 laboratory scientists have been trained on bio risk management of Covid-19 and other emerging respiratory diseases in Jigawa State.

Speaking at the closing session of the training organized by the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists, the chairman of the association, Comrade Muhammad Yahaya, said the training was aimed at enhancing the skills of the participants on laboratory management for general safety.

He said the emergence of Covid-19 had posed great challenges on the need to improve the management of laboratories for the safety of the society, health workers and patients.

“It is indispensable to strictly abide by protective and safety measures in laboratory administration and tests to avoid exposing self, patients and the public to the risk of virus infection,” he said.

Comrade Muhammad added that the training would also enable participants get annual renewal of their practicing licenses in accordance with the rules and regulations governing the profession.

He said during the training 18 topics were presented and discussed by resource persons to update participants on emerging challenges in laboratory management.

He commended the Jigawa State government, health workers and general public for the role played in tackling the coronavirus in the state, and urged them to maintain the tempo.