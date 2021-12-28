No less than 520,670 residents in Lagos State are yet to get their 2nd jab of the COVID-19 vaccine just as the state runs out of vaccines at various vaccination centers, LEADERSHIP gathered.

So far, 950,067 residents in the state have taken the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Out of this figure, 511,003 of them have received the second jab.

As for the Moderna vaccine, 317, 784 Lagosians have taken their first dose while 236,178 succeeded in taking their 2nd jab of the vaccine.

However, a visit by LEADERSHIP to various COVID-19 vaccination centers in the state in the past one week, showed that residents who are yet to get their 2nd jabs have been besieging these centres.

Some of these residents who have been going to the centres for the past two weeks, were told that there is no vaccine.

Mr Johnson Ike, a photographer in Lagos, told LEADERSHIP that he was supposed to take his 2nd jab of the Moderna vaccine as of December 13, 2021.

“I have been going to Ogudu PHC since that day, but the health workers have been telling me to come the next day. Today is December 21, 2021, I have not taken my 2nd jab. It is getting frustrating right now, considering the fact that the government has enforced compulsory vaccination of civil servants,” Ike lamented.

Mrs Clara Olamide and her daughter also have the same experience. The mother and daughter have been going to the Onigbogbo PHC in Lagos State for the past one week to get their 2nd jab. But they were repeatedly told that there is no more Moderna vaccine in the state.

In his response, the commissioner for health, Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi disclosed that the state has run out of stock for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at various vaccination centres.

In a statement titled ‘Non-availability of #COVID19 Moderna Vaccine in Lagos State – Appeal for Restraint by Lagos State Ministry of Health’, the commissioner stated that Lagos State Ministry of Health (LSMOH) and Lagos State Primary Healthcare Board (LSPHCB) sincerely appeal for understanding over the non-availability of Mordena Vaccine in all vaccination centres in Lagos at the moment.

“It should be noted that the supply of Vaccines to all states of the Federation is done exclusively by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA). Like other states of the federation, Lagos State relies on NPHCDA for supply of all COVID-19 Vaccines,” Abayomi explained.

He disclosed that Lagos State, at the moment, is yet to be supplied with another batch of Moderna Vaccine since the last stock was exhausted, adding that the situation is however temporary.

“Lagos State is in touch with NPHCDA to ensure availability of adequate doses of Mordena Vaccine at vaccination centres as soon as possible. Please be rest assured that second doses of Mordena Vaccine will be administered to all who have received the first doses as soon as Lagos State receives new supply from NPHCDA.

“All those who have received the first doses will be adequately notified and attended to accordingly as soon as new supply of Mordena Vaccine arrives Lagos State. Thanks for your understanding,” he appealed.

Meanwhile, stakeholders who spoke with LEADERSHIP said the World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended that doses of the AstraZeneca and Moderna Vaccines should be given intramuscularly (0.5ml each) with an interval of eight to 12 weeks.

They cautioned that the implication of taking just one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines is that one may not be fully protected against the virus, hence the need for a second and even booster dose of the vaccine.

A professor of virology, Prof. Oyewale Tomori, said the importance of full vaccination cannot be overemphasised, as it helps to fully protect an individual against the COVID-19 virus.

With this shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, Tomori however urged Nigerians to strictly adhere to the non-pharmaceutical preventive measures.

He said, “What will stop COVID-19 virus is you and I, wearing our nose masks at all times. The virus moves from one person to another and the mask is meant to prevent that from happening,” he said.

On his part, president of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Prof. Innocent Ujah, also warned Nigerians, especially those who are vaccinated “not to be careless” just as he urged continued adherence to preventive measures.

Ujah said preventive measures, like wearing of nose mask, frequent hand washing and maintaining social distance should still be adhered to.

He noted that research was ongoing to ascertain the degree of protection vaccines provide against the virus and transmission.