BY ANKELI EMMANUEL, Sokoto

Worried by the second wave of Covid-19 in Nigeria, the Justice Development and Peace Center (JDPC) of Sokoto Catholic Diocese have organized 3 days sensitization workshop for traditional, religious leaders, security personnel and health workers in border communities of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sensitization which as designed by St Bakhita Initiative is geared towards curtailing scourge and discouraging community spreading of the virus.

Speaking in a remark, the Director, Bakhita Initiative, Rev. Fr. Emehel Lawrence said the essence of the aprogramme was to strengthen and build the capacities of stàkeholders especially those close to the grassroots at the border communities to help become agaent of adherence to Covid 19 protocols.

According to Rev Father Emehel, “Sokoto state is strategically located as it shares borders with neighbouring Niger Republic.

Emehel who insisted that sensitization is very crucial to mitigating the spread of Covid 19, added that, the best way to staying safe is compliance to the laid down protocols.

Speaking on the overview of Covid 19 in Sokoto state, Dr. Bello Ali Inname of Public Health Department with the State Ministry of Health, said Covid 19 is not only for the rich people as wrongly believed by most locals.

.

.

According to Dr Inname , no fewer than 18 out of the 23 LGAs have one or more cases on the highly contagious disease.

” We have intensified efforts at routine and continuous contact tracing through our RRT operational strategy as we build up on our campaigns down to the grassroots.”

The 3-day programme embarked by the Bakhita Initiative with the support from GIZ and the African Union has as its theme: ” Fighting the Spread of Covid-19 is Our Collective Responsibility”

Also , in his presentation from the traditional perspective, the Sarkin Yakin Gagi Community, Alhaji Sani Uamr Jabbi described Covid 19 as an’ invisible AK47′ that has no respect for race, religion, ethnic or political backgrounds.