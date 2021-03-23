By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

The National Primary Health Care Agency (NPHCA) has said many Nigerians were skeptical of receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine to prevent the further spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country.

This is as the agency appealed to Rotary International to assist in sensitizing Nigerians on the need to come out to be vaccinated.

NPHCA Coordinator in Rivers State, Dr. Emma Ukpong, spoke on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, while receiving members of the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Cosmopolitan led by its President, Steady Idisi, who were on COVID-19 vaccination monitoring exercise.

Ukpong said: “We started vaccination in Rivers State last Friday (March 19, 2021) and it has been gathering momentum as more people are getting vaccinated. At least, the fear of Covid-19 is being taken care of because when you take the vaccine, you are no longer afraid.

“We need to encourage more people to get vaccinated. What we have observed is that a lot of Nigerians are still skeptical about the vaccination. People don’t need to be afraid.”

Ukpong stated that the first phase of the campaign was targeted at health workers, military personnel, school teachers, bankers and filling station attendants.

The NPHCA Coordinator said: "For this first phase of the campaign, the targeted people are health workers, I mean those who work in the hospitals and other people who are on the frontline.

“We also have the military personnel, school teachers, bankers and those who work in the filling an petrol stations. They are people who come in contact with heavy traffic of human beings. Also, we have key government officials.”