National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has accused the federal government of not catering for critical segments of the society, including students since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

It particularly fingered the National Primary Healthcare Agency (NPHCDA) in the neglect of Nigerian students and demanded a probe of the agency’s use of billions of naira meant to tackle the pandemic in the country.

NANS national vice president (Special Duties), Comrade Odiahi Thomas Ikhine, in a statement he issued on behalf of the association, accused the authorities of excluding its members from the ongoing nationwide vaccination exercise against the coronavirus pandemic stressing that the development speaks volume of the level of insensitivity to the wellbeing of students across the country.

“We are worried that despite the huge sum of money spent on vaccination and the large number the NPHCDA reels out as persons vaccinated, no student has been vaccinated on any of our campuses. Our findings show that the few students that have been vaccinated are the privileged ones,” he said.