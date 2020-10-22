By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has tasked council chairmen to ensure strict compliance to COVID-19 protocols across the 21 LGAs of Adamawa state.

Dr. Farhat Mohammed, NCDC focal person made the appeal during a one day sensitization parley with the 21 chairmen of local government in the state organized by the state ministry of health and funded by UNICEF.

Mohammed noted that there is heightened fear of community transmission despite the low number of COVID-19 infections in the state, noting that it has become inherent for rigorous tests to be conducted in other to ascertain the true state of the pandemic in the state.

He said NCDC is worried about the prospects of high community transmission occasioned by the relaxation of protocols by the government culminating in the reopening of schools and other government institutions.

He noted that in view of the realities that the disease has no cure, it is better for the people to be sensitized to embrace preventive measures such as compulsory wearing of face mask, avoiding large crowd, regular washing of hands and observing social distance while in public.

Mohammed who expressed concern over the nonchalant attitude of most Nigerians especially in the rural areas said the disease is real and causing global havoc and decimating lives and economies of states across the world.

While appealing to the local government chairmen to encourage their people to avail themselves for tests, he said NCDC has released N100 million as support for local and state governments across in the country.

Earlier in his remarks, executive chairman of Adamawa state primary health care development Agency, Dr. Bashir Suleiman said the engagement of the chairmen was deliberate adding that being very close to the people, their involvement in the fight against the pandemic is crucial.

He noted that no massive campaign to the grassroot will achieve the desired success without the involvement of the local government chairmen citing the critical role they played in the defeat of the wild polio virus.

He therefore appreciated the support being rendered by partners like UNICEF, WHO and NCDC among others saying they have reviewed their commitment to fight the virus to a halt.

Speaking on behalf of the 21 council chairmen, vice chairman of the Association of Local governments of Nigeria (ALGON) and Guyuk Local government chairman, Barrister Kassah D. Shallum pledged that as leaders in their domains, their doors are widely open for support and cooperation.

Shallum urged the development partners to ensure that the proposed sample collection centres are well equipped with modern gadgets for the success of the exercise.