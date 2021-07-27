Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said 10 cases of the deadly Delta variant have been identified in the country.

Director-general of NCDC, Chikwe Ihekwuazu, who disclosed this yesterday during a press briefing in Abuja, said most of the cases are from people coming in from Lagos and Abuja.

Represented by Elsie Ilori, Ihekwuazu said “So far we have identified 10 Delta variants in the country. Actually, what we do is, we collect samples from the travelers. Most of the cases are from maybe coming into Lagos and Abuja. Once they come in, we collect samples.”

He, however, said the symptoms of the new variant are not like what it used to be, adding, “That is why we need to be more careful.”

On the ongoing cholera outbreak in the country, he said, “We know that there is a season of cholera, so that is what is happening now. Before now, we sensitised all the states and so we had prepared the states and we have been working with the ministry of water resources, trying to make sure they put all the necessary things in place. But it is really unfortunate that we are having those cases.”

Speaking on the country’s push for COVID-19 vaccine sufficiency, the minister of health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said the country is expecting over 29 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines purchased by Nigeria through the African Union AVATT facility.

He also said the country was expecting over four million Moderna vaccines and almost 700,000 AstraZeneca vaccines through the COVAX facility from bilateral donations from the governments of the United States and the United Kingdom; as well as Pfizer and Sinopharm from both bilateral agreements and through the COVAX facility.

“Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is a one dose vaccine, will be advantageous for our context with weak Civil Registration Vital Statistics (CRVS) and a nomadic population. We expect to take delivery of these vaccines within this 3rd quarter with Johnson & Johnson expected this August,” the minister explained.

On vaccination update, the minister said “As of 25th July 2021, we have confirmed a total of 170,895 COVID-19 cases, and 2,132 fatalities. There are 4,180 active cases across the country, including 216 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours from 7 states; 108 cases from Lagos State, 96 cases from Akwa Ibom state, 4 from Oyo, 3 from Rivers, 2 from Edo and 1 each from Ekiti and Kano States.

“It is worrisome that despite evidence of the emergence of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, citizens continue to refuse adherence to public health advisories. The severity of this disease should NOT be disregarded as it is still a primary cause of concern, even in countries with stronger health systems.”

