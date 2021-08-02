Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has registered additional 497 COVID-19 cases, adding to a recent surge in infections that is driven by the spread of the Delta variant in the country.

The NCDC made this known on its official website handle, yesterday.

The News Agency Of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new infections indicated a decrease from the 590 cases announced on Friday.

The COVID-19 cases have continued to rise across Africa, including Nigeria, signaling the third wave as the country confirmed the deadly Delta variants.

The NCDC said there were no additional COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday, keeping the death toll at 2,149 in total.

It stated that the 497 new cases were reported from 17 states and the FCT.

Lagos, according to the agency, reported 211 more cases and was followed by Akwa Ibom, Kwara and Osun states which had 80, 73 and 29 fresh infections, respectively.

Others included Oyo 17, Rivers 17, Cross River 15, Edo 14, Anambra 9, Ogun 8, Ekiti 6, Bayelsa 4, FCT 4, Plateau 4, Bauchi 2, Nasarawa 2, while Kaduna and Jigawa recorder 1 each, respectively.

It stated that yesterday’s report included cases reported from Kwara for July 30 (58) and July 31 (15).

“Cases reported for Edo State are for July 30 (12) and (2) for July 31, 2021.

“Zero cases reported from Sokoto and Kano states,” it said.

The NCDC said that 16 people have recovered and were discharged from various isolation centres in the country on Saturday.

The public health agency said that till date, 164,994 recoveries have been recorded in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, has continued to coordinate the national response activities.

It noted that the country had also tested more than 2.4 million samples for the virus out of the country’s estimated 200 million population.

The NCDC said that the country’s active cases stood at over 6,777, with total infections rising to 173,908, as of July 31.

“We are all tired of this pandemic, but it is not yet tired of us. Now is not the time to let our guard down.

“It is important and lifesaving to continue adhering to the public health measures, especially wearing facemasks and especially in crowded places,” it advised the public.