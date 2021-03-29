ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is set to carry out another test for Everton forward, Alex Iwobi, who tested positive for Coronavirus on arrival at Porto Novo ahead of last Saturday’s AFCON qualifier against the Benin Republic.

The Nigerian was sent back to Lagos to isolate immediately after the result of the Covid-19 was revealed in the Super Eagles camp.

The player is already isolated in Lagos and is expected to undergo another test today to confirm if it was just a ploy by the host to demoralise the Nigeria team.

The NFF said they won’t accept the Benin Republic test until a new confirmation is revealed in Lagos.

If he tests negative, he will be part of the Lesotho game.

The former Arsenal forward has scored three goals in four appearances for the qualifiers.