Niger State Pilgrim Welfare Board has refunded N1.229 500.00 hajj fares to 834 intending pilgrims who could not perform the 2020 and 2021 holy pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The executive secretary of the state Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Umaru Maku Lapai, disclosed this yesterday to the Niger State council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Minna.

He said, “the board also has 1, 968 intending pilgrims who decided to roll over their payments till next hajj operations instead of getting refund of their money.”

According to him, the intending pilgrims who roll over their payment will be given priority to perform hajj from the state in the next hajj operation.

He said Mariga local government area of the state topped the list of refund with 122 intending pilgrims collecting back total amount of N181.5m followed by Kontagora local government from where 99 people got a refund of N147.5m among others.

He assured the reporters of building more robust relationship with the NUJ in the state adding that the board would soon embed media corps in its hajj operation just as it has done with medical team.

Speaking earlier the chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Niger State council, Abu Nmodu, expressed satisfaction with the board in handling hajj operations in the state.

He assured the board of the readiness of the union to collaborate with the board to educate intending Muslim and Christian pilgrims on the guidelines for performing their pilgrimage.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed satisfaction with the honesty and dedication of the executive secretary which he said had resulted in the achievements recorded by the board in the past three years.