BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA

Despite the second wave of COVID-19 which has brought more contagious variants, Nigeria is maintaining low fatality rate, with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reporting only three fatalities in three weeks.

This brings the total number of deaths in the country to 2063.

The drastic reduction is respite for Nigerians after the initial stage of the second wave when the country’s fatality rate soared, with 416 deaths recorded in six weeks between January 1 and February 11, 2021.

Nigerians have, however, attributed the decline in fatality rate to the ongoing vaccination against the disease.

NCDC had on Friday reported 55 new COVID -19 infections with zero death.

The public health institution, which disclosed this on its twitter handle, also said that new infections were recorded in seven states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Lagos took the lead with 21 cases, Yobe (19), Ogum (6), Akwa Ibom (3), Kaduna (2), Plateau (2), FCT and Rivers (1).

The Centre said it also recorded 23 community recoveries in Yobe State on Friday, noting that the cases were managed in line with guidelines.

“165,110 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the country, with 115,101 discharged and 2,063 deaths in 36 states and FCT,” NCDC noted.

Meanwhile, the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency has said that 1,181,941 eligible Nigerians have received the first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Among the 36 states and the FCT, Lagos leads with 229,733 people vaccinated, followed by Kaduna 61,566, Kano 69,913 and Katsina 40,134.

LEADERSHIP Sunday findings however revealed that 50 per cent of those vaccinated are not captured in the National data.