By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah |

As more vaccines for COVID -19 are coming out, the federal government has said it is working on getting access to them as soon as they become available.

Secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this during the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID -19 in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mustapha, who is also the chairman of the PTF, said the task force is escalating its surveillance and testing drive to ensure that the spread of the virus is effectively contained during the festive season.

According to him, the government would continue to remind Nigerians that all non-essential trips should be put off this December saying this is Nigerians safety and good health.

Advertisements

He said “There has been a lot of positive developments around the world regarding vaccines. This is a significant achievement. However, before it becomes available, we urge you to continue to comply with the non-pharmaceutical interventions.

“The PTF is already working on the strategy for gaining access to the vaccine as soon as they are available.

Advertisements





Over the past weeks, Mustapha said discussions have been held about the safety issues pertaining to the National Sports Festival scheduled to hold in Benin, Edo State.

He said new dates have been agreed upon early in 2021, before which, measures would be put in place to minimise infections.

He also informed Nigerians that the first stream of NYSC has concluded camping while they expect the 2nd stream to go to camp on 3rd December and the third stream would be in January 2021 adding that necessary measures, building on the successes of the first stream, have been taken.

On the killings of farmers in Borno, he said “Humanity has been under the siege of COVID-19 and we cannot afford to relax our security even as we mount a national response.

“We therefore urge all citizens to remain vigilant, always. The business of safety against COVID-19 and security against insurgents and other forms of criminal activities is the business of everybody,” he added.