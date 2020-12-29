By Kingsley Alu

The Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has forecasts that for the year 2020/2021, a 40-50 per cent decline in Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) was expected , the lowest level in almost 20 years.

This is also as the Commission disclosed that its Single Window Investors’ Portal (SWIP) would officially be launched by the first quarter of 2021.

Executive secretary of the commission, Yewande Sadiku, who made this known at Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CICAN) 2020 Retreat , in Abuja, said In her presentation entitled:

“Understanding the Impact of COVID-19 on Investment in Nigeria,’’ that the COVID-19 pandemic has largely affected the world economy and foreign direct investments and Nigeria was not an exception.

Sadiku further explained that FDI inflows into the country have regrettably been under pressure since 2015 even before COVID-19, but expressed concern that economic recovery in Nigeria was not expected before 2022.

Citing third quarter investment announcements just released by the agency, Sadiku noted that the NIPC tracked $41.71 billion investment in 2017, $73.07 billion investments in 2018, $24.44 billion in 2019 but only $9.01 billion in 2020, adding that the negative curve does not bode well for the economy.

According to her, the advent of the pandemic had seen the tightening of margins for investments in the country with the attendant effect on reinvested earnings, which is a key component of FDI.

She, therefore, canvassed for a more proactive government approach to investor support across the federation, to convert more announcements to actual investments, adding that the country needs coordinated efforts in order to manage investors’ concerns, minimise job losses and restore confidence in the economy.

Commenting on the latest World Economic Outlook Growth Projections, she said Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) projection was 2.2 per cent in 2019, .4.3 per cent in 2020 and 1.7 being projected for 2021, but these forecast would be lowered so long as the pandemic persists hence lending more reason why the country needs a bold, and coherent policy changes and deep economic reforms to reverse the decline in FDI inflow.