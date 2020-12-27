ADVERTISEMENT

BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), FCT chapter, has called for the review of hazard allowance for doctors, saying that health workers were constantly at risk of exposure to infections, including the deadly COVID-19.

The chairman, FCT NMA, Dr. Enema Amodu, who made the call at a press briefing on Friday in Abuja, regretted that a lot of health workers had lost their lives to COVID-19.

Amodu said that the rate of infection among health workers goes to show that the virus was still very much around and has thus highlighted the need for government to review the hazard allowance.

He said “The second wave is so overwhelming and this is more catastrophic. This is because a lot of people have let their guards down.

“We in the health sector, we have lost members. It goes to show that the virus is still very much with us. It is continuing because it never actually left us.

“Our hazard allowance is 5,000 per month but the Speaker of the a House of Representative has assured our president that they would do something about it and I believe they would because he is a legislative that believes that health is key to development.

“We hope that the government will review the hazard allowance in this new year because the virus is still very much with us.

“Our members are dieing. Our colleagues are suffering, they are angry, but have taken an oath to provide services, that is why we are still doing our work.”

Amodu, who survived COVID 19, urged patients to oblige health workers when they visit the hospital, saying that he was exposed to the virus through a patient who didn’t disclose her health status eventhough she knew that she had the virus.

“Patients, pls oblige us, wear your mask, don’t hide any information. Tell the truth about your past medical condition.

“Today, I am a survivor, I attended to a patient that I didn’t know had COVID. she knew it but she didn’t tell me. I was exposed to the virus, I developed the symptoms but by the grace of God, my colleagues rallied round me, so to our patients, tell us the truth when you come,” he urged.