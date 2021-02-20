BY ERNEST NZOR, Abuja

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has assured Nigerians that no COVID-19 vaccine will be administered without necessary checks by National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Director-general of NOA, Dr Garba Abari, gave the assurance during a youths summit with the theme, “Youth participation in national development” in Abuja, saying COVID-19 is real, even as he urged Nigerians not to be deceived by misinformation making the rounds.

According to him, “As a mark of love, you and I owe our family members, especially the elderly ones who may have pre-disposing medical conditions, the responsibility of adhering strictly to COVID-19 protocols. Be assured that no vaccine will be administered on Nigerians without first undergoing the necessary checks by NAFDAC. When the vaccines become available, please do not hesitate to present yourselves for vaccination.

He noted that statistics have shown that the youth are also susceptible to COVID-19 infection and death, hence the need to denounce beliefs that only elderly persons are mostly at fatal risk.