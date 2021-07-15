World Health Organisation has said that citizens who have received the first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have zero per cent chance of severe infection that will lead to hospitalization.

Dr Israel Popoola who disclosed it in an interview with our correspondent said only those who have not received the COVID-19 Vaccines are at the risk of coming down with severe infection.

He, however, urged those who had taken the first dose of the vaccine and have yet to receive the second dose due to misinformation and misconceptions going rounds on social media to disregard such unguided information and go for their second dose, saying the vaccine is safe.

Popoola also said from their observation the organisation discovered that Benue State citizens are no longer observing the COVID-19 lay down procedures of maintaining social distance, wearing of face mask and regular and correct techniques of hand washing among other protocols to stem the spread of the disease.

“We have carefully observed that the majority of the citizens have relaxed in adhering to COVID-19 protocols and even testing too has gone down, that is why WHO decides to intervene by reactivating citizens response towards the pandemic”

While urging the general public to be weary of the new Delta Variant of COVID-19 virus which he said is already confirmed in some states of the federation, Popoola warned citizens to be more careful in observing the pandemic protocols, adding that the Delta Variant is different from the Normal COVID-19 we already know.

