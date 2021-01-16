By Stellamaries Amuwa |

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said camps nationwide will open January 19, 2021, as against the earlier announced January 18, 2021 just as it slams ban on religious gatherings in orientation camps.

The NYSC Camp Safe Reopening project lead, Dr. Oyeladun Okunromade, made this known yesterday during a sensitization webinar for the 2020 Batch B Stream II corps members.

In attendance were the director-general of the NYSC, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, and the director-general of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu.

According to the NYSC DG, the scheme will not tolerate any prospective/corps members who fail to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols on the orientation camps.

Meanwhile, Okunromade stated that corps members would report 200 in number daily and would be tested for COVID-19 upon getting to NYSC camps. She warned that corps members who fail to resume at their allotted dates might not resume with the next batch.

“There won’t be any form of religious gathering in camp. We encourage virtual activities. Corps members are required to come on camp with their face masks and other personal protective materials as the NYSC would not provide those,” Okunromade said.

In his remarks, Ibrahim warned the 2020 “B” Stream II prospective corps members against night journeys as they prepare to proceed to the various NYSC camps across the country for orientation programme.

He urged them to avoid actions that can put their lives at risk, even as he encouraged them to break the journey if they are to travel a long distance before getting to their states of deployment.