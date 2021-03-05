The Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed that the State is ready to receive COVID-19 vaccines and begin the vaccination process, adding that the entire whole chain required for the vaccination has been identified.

Governor Abiodun, who made this known at the Executive Chambers of the Governor’s office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, said his administration had gone a step further by ensuring that all of its refrigerators were in good condition to store the vaccines.

The governor added that his administration had received guidelines from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency on those to be prioritized.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “We actually have more refrigerators than the number of wards that we have, so, we have those that are there right now and we have the back up as well, so, we are actually prepared.

“We have a set of guidelines from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency on those we are going to prioritize, which will be our frontline health care workers, people that have the responsibility of reaching out to our people.”

Abiodun added that his administration was on the verge of beginning another round of Primary Health Care Centers (PHC) rehabilitation, as it hoped to have completed close to 300 health care centers by the end of the present tenure.

The governor further disclosed that the Amotekun security outfit would soon be launched in the Yewa axis of the State, noting that his administration decided to launch the security outfit first in Yewaland because of the peculiar problems in the area.