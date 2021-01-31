“Considering the continued disregard and defiance for safety protocols in the state, the government is extremely concerned about the days ahead.

“This new strain spreads faster and kills quicker. If it continues to grow, more citizens will become vulnerable and those with underlying ailments more endangered.

“We cannot continue to act like COVID-19 is not real. It is not just a sad reality but one that has changed momentum with this more deadly strain”.

She urged citizens to scale up their personal responsibility for safety by complying with all the non-pharmaceutical protocols outlined by the government, to avoid tragic consequences.