ADVERTISEMENT
BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo
Osun State Government has raised the alarm over cases of deadly B117 strain of COVID-19, which was first reported in the United Kingdom being recorded in the state.
The government in statement by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode on Sunday noted that it has become worrisome because it is barely a week that the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 announced the discovery of the strain in Nigeria that Osun already has five cases.
“Considering the continued disregard and defiance for safety protocols in the state, the government is extremely concerned about the days ahead.
“This new strain spreads faster and kills quicker. If it continues to grow, more citizens will become vulnerable and those with underlying ailments more endangered.
“We cannot continue to act like COVID-19 is not real. It is not just a sad reality but one that has changed momentum with this more deadly strain”.
She urged citizens to scale up their personal responsibility for safety by complying with all the non-pharmaceutical protocols outlined by the government, to avoid tragic consequences.