Lagos State Government has disclosed that over 2, 500 Intending Pilgrims have been vaccinated in the state with the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine between Saturday 27 and Sunday March 28, 2021 by the Christian and Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards in collaboration with the State Ministry of Health.

The commissioner for home affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi who disclosed this on Sunday, at a Ministerial Press Briefing to commemorate the second anniversary in office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in Alausa, Ikeja added that out of the 74 applications for naturalization received by the state Ministry of Home Affairs, a total number of 35 applications have been screened and recommended to the Federal Ministry of Interior for approval within two years.

Elegushi added that the ministry has registered a total number of 400 money lenders across the state during the year under review.

While giving the accounts of stewardship of both the Muslim and Christian Pilgrims Welfare Boards, the commissioner said that the ministry went the extra length to partner with the ministry of Health in ensuring a seamless vaccination exercise for all of its intending pilgrims.

Elegushi continued: “As part of measures to ensure a successful pilgrimage exercise, intending pilgrims were screened both administratively and medically with COVID-19 vaccine administered to screened pilgrims.

“Over 2, 500 Intending Pilgrims were vaccinated with the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine by the Christian and Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards in collaboration with the State Ministry of Health.

“This was in fulfillment of the requirements for gaining entry into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the performance of Hajj and Jerusalem Pilgrimages.”

On the readiness for Year 2021 pilgrimage exercise by intending Christian Pilgrims, Elegushi said that the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, led a 6-man delegation to Jordan, ahead of the proposed May 2021 Pilgrimage to ascertain the preparedness of pilgrimage Grand handlers and to also have a better and clearer view of historical sites in Jordan.