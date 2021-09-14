A 33-year-old pregnant woman, an HIV positive person and 14 others have died from COVID-19 complications in the last 72 hours in Edo State.

The permanent secretary, Edo State Ministry of Health, Dr Osamwonyi Irowa disclosed this yesterday during COVID-19 briefing in Benin.

He said, “The pregnant woman was 28 weeks gone, she was brought late for treatment and died within three hours of presentation at the hospital. Another who had retroviral issues due to HIV also died.

“We collected 507 samples, recorded 79 cases, 15 deaths including a HIV positive person and 104 recovery in the last 72 hours while the test positivity is 14.7 percent.”

He said the state has vaccinated 57,236 persons in the third wave, adding that a total of 102,153 people have had at least a dose of the vaccines since inoculation against the virus commenced in the state.

Irowa expressed worry over the rising cases of persons admitted for COVID-19 as well as high mortality rate in the state, noting that some of the deaths are preventable.

He advised residents to do the needful and get themselves vaccinated and also follow non-pharmaceutical measures of preventing the virus as most of the casualties are unvaccinated persons.

He said the state would soon deny unvaccinated persons access to certain places to save the population.