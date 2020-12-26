By Ejike Ejike |

Worried by the rising cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has charged state governors against closing down treatment centres.

Speaking at the national briefing in Abuja, the chairman of the PTF and secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, said “As we make progress on this NPIs plus Vaccines phase, I urge the State Government not to close down their treatment centres. Rather they should keep them running efficiently and smoothly because the cases of infections are rising and we must intensify our efforts to support the public sector laboratories with critical reagents and the PTF expects the leadership of all Federal Tertiary Health Institutions to raise their level of testing and turnaround for results.”

He further stated that “In 2021, it’s vaccines plus NPIs… As we commence the process of adding vaccines to the task, we wish to reaffirm that all aspects of the pronouncement of the President will be approached with the seriousness it deserves. New guidelines have been developed and will be unveiled by the National Coordinator. The task is huge but our will is stronger this time.

“Accordingly, the PTF is working with the relevant MDAs on regulatory and certification issues before we go further, on the subject of vaccines.”

On the new strain of COVID-19 in the UK and South Africa, the SGF said “Similarly, the PTF is aware of the global conversation on the new strain of virus discovered in the UK.

“We had assured Nigerians that our experts working with the WHO is studying the variant strain and shall make a statement at the appropriate time.”

While speaking on the possibility of international travel ban, the SGF noted that the government would evaluate actions taken by various countries on the situation.

“On international travel especially from the UK, South Africa and some very high burden areas, we continue to evaluate the actions taken by various countries. We note that some of the countries that initially banned flights have now adopted the requirement already in place in Nigeria.