The executive secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Simbi Kesiye Wabote, said the coronavirus pandemic has further re-emphasised the need for continuous local content practices in the oil and gas industry.

Speaking at the weekend when he received the African local content icon award by the African Leadership Magazine, he expressed delight at the local content fervour that had spread to many countries across the African continent and the collaboration among countries.

“The realm of local content coverage is fast expanding to other sectors of the economy. You do not have to be an oil producing country to practice local content. The Covid-19 pandemic had proven that local content is not a fancy policy to be considered as a side-line of national discourse,” he said.

Receiving the award, the executive secretary revealed that he became aware of his nomination for the prestigious award after voting had started across the globe.

He thanked the African Leadership Magazine for the recognition, adding that it justified the board’s dedication to push for local content within Nigeria and the continent.

“The award highlights the importance of local content across Africa and the globe. It shows that our sweat has not been in vain as we continue to propagate local content within Africa and beyond,” he added.

He stated that the Nigerian oil and gas industry had experienced phenomenal transformation in the past 11 years, recalling that the percentage of in-country value created in the oil and gas industry was less than three percent prior to the enactment of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act in 2010.