By Ernest Nzor, Abuja

Comedian and Content Creator, Bajulaiye Oyetunji, has advised Nigerians to take the COVID-19 pandemic serious, as preparations for the second phase gets underway.

Oyetunji made the statement while reacting to the news of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, currently affecting the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP and signed by the comedian himself, he said Nigerians should take preventive measures in forestalling the contraction of the virus.

“Nigerians should take preventive measures in forestalling the contraction of the virus. This is a deadly virus that has killed millions of people in the world, and the safest way is to avoid crowded places, wear a nose mask and avoid handshakes.

“According to health reports, the second wave of the virus is more dangerous than the first, as countries all over the world prepare for the virus.”

Oyetunji advised everyone to take their lives seriously, as each person is responsible for his or her health.

“There have been too many deaths, and almost everyone, through family ties or relatives, have been touched by the virus. Let us understand that every life matters. As the government also tries its best to sensitise citizens on the measures of staying safe, we must also take responsibility to live well and practice a healthy living lifestyle.”