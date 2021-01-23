Despite the increasing rate of COVID-19 infections and repeated calls by relevant authorities on safety measures towards containment of the novel pandemic, many if not most Nigerians have refused to adhere to guidelines.

With this second wave, the virus is spreading rapidly across the country as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on 21 January, 2021 confirmed 116,655 cases with 1485 deaths.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, on Thursday, 21 January 2021, announced that 1,964 new cases of the COVID-19 virus were recorded across 24 states in the country.

This represents the highest number of cases recorded in a single day. It also represents a 41.7 per cent surge compared to 1,386 cases recorded on Wednesday, 20 January 2021.

According to the NCDC, the cases were recorded across 24 states; Lagos State recorded the highest with 824 new cases, representing 41.9 per cent of the total daily cases.

Others include: FCT (246), Plateau (166), Kaduna (128), Ogun (76), Nasarawa (74), Anambra (69), Edo (50), Rivers (45), Ondo (44), Niger (40), Oyo (38), Adamawa (35), Kano (31), Akwa Ibom (27), Gombe (19), Kwara (13).

As of today, Nigeria records a fatality rate of 12.7 deaths per 1000 cases. This means that for every 1000 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, 12 people died.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government has announced that the country expects to take delivery of its first set of COVID-19 vaccine doses in February, with health workers, vulnerable people and top government officials to be given priority.

The NCDC has carried out 1.23 million tests as of Thursday 21st January 2021.

Recent data from the World Health Organisation (WHO), indicates that one in five persons tested for COVID-19 in Nigeria is positive.

The data showed that the country’s positive rate jumped from 4.2 percent to 21.3 percent in the last month.

This sudden increase in the number of confirmed cases and deaths has raised more fears and has further highlighted the need for citizens to strictly comply with safety directives.

However, many Nigerians have ignored repeated calls on adherence to non-pharmaceutical measures; wearing of face mask, social distancing, regular handwashing with soap among others, towards containment of the scourge.

This flagrant disregard for non-pharmaceutical prevention protocols by many Nigerians has raised concerns especially among stakeholders in the health sector.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Weekend, a consultant and Family Physician, University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Dr Chira Obiora, lamented the flagrant disregard of COVID-19 protocols amongst Nigerians.

“It is actually terrible that a lot of people in Nigeria don’t believe that COVID 19 is real,” she said, urging those that are still doubting the reality of the disease to take it seriously.

Obiora said the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital Gwagwalada where he works now witnesses a massive influx of COVID-18 patients as it is one of the centres that have comprehensive COVID-19 care.

“I can authoritatively tell you that COVID-19 is real and it kills people. So, I advise people to wear a face mask and maintain respiratory and other simple hygiene like washing of hands and the use of hand sanitizer. This is the way to go now, it is the new normal.’’

Speaking further, she said, “Why it is important to do this is because the science world has not really come in terms with the reality of everything about COVID; the symptoms are not the same, most people never had a fever, so it is important to treat everybody as a potential suspect and if you are treating people as potential suspects, you must wear face mask properly.”

Corroborating Obiora’s claim, the president, Nigeria Medical Association (MMA), Prof. Innocent Ujah, urged Nigerians to take COVID-19 prevention advisory very seriously in order to interrupt the transmission, ill-health, and deaths from the dreaded disease.

Also, the chairman, FCT chapter of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Kilani Jelili, regretted that many Nigerians do not comply with prevention measures.

He said: “It is just that many of us are not really complying and some people are still doubting, even highly placed people are still not convinced that there is COVID-19. Yes, we are happy that maybe our weather is a bit helping us but we should not let our guard down because the second may be more dangerous than the first one because the strain may now be more dangerous.

“I hope that Nigerians will comply with the protocol that the government is actually rolling out. We should know that COVID-19 is real and that is what we should let the public know and that we should not allow the second wave to deal with.’’

Meanwhile, findings revealed that quite a number of Nigerians are still of the view that the disease does not exist, thus their reasons for not adhering to prevention protocols.

Sadly, opinions about the reality of the disease vary even among the seemingly enlightened and educated Nigerians despite numerous awareness campaigns by the government and other relevant stakeholders.

Even with the second wave, some believe it is a political and economic gimmick to receive money from charity organisations while others think it is an elitist illness.

Not surprising though and as common in a society as ours, there are equally those who have brought religious dimension to the pandemic.

This misconception, some stakeholders believe has contributed to the sudden increased rate of infection in the country.

According to the national coordinator, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID 19, Dr Sani Aliyu, doubt about the existence of the disease could be part of the reasons for the surge in COVID-19 confirmed cases in the country.

“Certainly, if you don’t believe in something, you’re not going to take steps to protect yourself. However our regular polls indicate that the non-believers are in the minority.”

The minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, urged those who are in doubt to take extra precautions as they go out on a daily basis.

“As the number of deaths related to COVID-19 cases in Nigeria continues to rise, I am urging citizens especially those who are in doubt to take extra precaution in their daily activities.

“COVID-19 is a highly infectious disease that spreads easily among people. The more citizens obey preventive measures, the fewer the confirmed cases, the fewer people obey, the more the cases. Much depends on the people,” said Ehanire.

Meanwhile, some Nigerians have also said that the inconveniences with the use of a facemask is one of the reasons they don’t wear it and not actually because they don’t believe in the reality of the disease or that they choose to ignore the protocols.

A civil servant in the FCT, Mr. Thomas Osaro, said, “I try to wear a face mask whenever I am going out of my house but I am not comfortable with it. Sometimes it makes me feel like I want to faint and I will have no choice but to remove it.”

Osaro, however, urged Nigerians not to relent in adhering to COVID-19 protocols and preventive measures.

Also, a teacher in one of the government secondary schools in the FCT, said she has the same problem.

According to her, ‘’I only manage to wear it to school and once I am out of the class, I will quickly remove it.”

However, in a bid to reduce the COVID-19 fatality rate, President Muhammadu Buhari, recently approved the establishment of oxygen plants in all the states of the federation.

The chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID -19, Boss Mustapha who disclosed this during the briefing of the task force in Abuja, said approval has been given to rehabilitate five oxygen plants across various tertiary health institutions in Abuja.

He continued: “We are pleased to inform you that the private sector – CACOVID has commenced supporting our response with 100 oxygen cylinders per day till the end of March 2021, for distribution to critical care centres in Abuja.

“Furthermore, approval has been given to rehabilitate five oxygen plants across various tertiary health institutions in Abuja. The President has also approved that at least one oxygen plant should be established in each state of the federation immediately.’’

Meanwhile, vaccination has been identified as a way out. Nigeria is therefore striving to protect its citizens against the deadly virus through vaccination, just like other countries of the world.

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), recently announced the federal government distribution plan for the COVID-19 vaccine deployment in the country.

The agency said the vaccines would be given from January to February in its first phase, as the FG targets vaccinating 40 per cent of Nigerians by 2021 and 70 per cent by 2022.