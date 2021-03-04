BY BLESSING BATURE-AKPAKPAN, Abuja

The minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has expressed delight over the arrival of 3.92 million doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines adding that the Covid-19 vaccines will go a long way to cushion humanitarian challenges in Nigeria.

The special assistant media to the minister Nneka Ikem Anibeze in a statement said that the minister stated this at a brief ceremony to receive the consignment at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Tuesday. The minister said the vaccines would help reduce the humanitarian issues in the country.

“Let me start by expressing my happiness for the arrival of the first consignment of the Covid-19 vaccines. This demonstrates a milestone in the history of this country in the fight against Covid-19 because Covid-19 is not only a health emergency but a humanitarian challenge for us in the ministry but with these vaccines now to beadministered on our citizens, it will really go a long way in cushioning the humanitarian challenges that we are facing.

”I use this opportunity to appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for

the support he has given to the Presidential Task Force through the

chairman and SGF Mr Boss Mustapha. We are all pleased and we hope

that these vaccines will be effectively utilized,” Umar Farouq said.

In his remarks, the chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr Boss

Mustapha also described the arrival of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines

as a milestone in the history of the country and international

response to Covid-19 In the last one year.

“The successful development of vaccines and the accelerated process

for emergency authorisation has brought hope to humanity all over the

world. The delivery of these vaccines was made possible as a result of

the resourceful leadership provided by President Muhammadu Buhari, the

National Assembly and major financial support from our friends

globally”, he said.