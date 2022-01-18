Following the commencement of the COVID-19 vaccination enforcement on all staff and visitors of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) premises, the Authority of the FCTA has said that nobody is being forced to take the vaccine in the territory.

The senior special assistant to the FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection, and Enforcement, Mr. Ikharo Attah, who led the surveillance team to all FCTA departments and agencies to monitor the compliance, expressed satisfaction over the response of FCTA staff and visitors to the COVID-19 vaccination and testing.

He described the response to taking the COVID-19 vaccination as very encouraging.

“We went around the offices and we were impressed with what we saw. What we will continue to harp on and insist on is that this is not by force. We are not forcing anybody to take the vaccine, we are only telling them two clear things; either they come with a recent COVID-19 test result or they come with a certificate of vaccination.

“You have the option of taking it or not to take it. However, what we have seen today is high compliance with people showing that they have complied with the tune.

“The compliance is very high that as at day two of the enforcement, we have hit about 70 per cent, if we strike day three with the amount of vaccination going on now and the way people are going for their test, I will say that we are almost there,” he said.

Attah said that the good thing presently is that people were taking the jab and going for tests based on their self-conviction, saying that the team was impressed because of the health benefits.

“However, anybody who decided not to come to the office will be treated as someone who is on AWOL and the civil service rule is clear about that.

“The Permanent Secretary and Director Human Resource Management Department of the FCTA, have said it that if a staff decided to stay at home because they do not want to bring a negative COVID-19 test result or do not want to get the vaccine, that person would be treated as somebody that has abandoned his or her duty post and has contravened the civil service rule and they know how it will end,” he added.