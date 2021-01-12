… FG Rolls Out Rapid Test Kits Next Week

By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of experts commissioned by the World Health Organisation (WHO)

to investigate the origin of COVID-19 is scheduled to arrive in China on Thursday after a long strained application process.

China’s health commission in Beijing had initially issued a one-sentence

statement saying the experts will work with Chinese scientists to

investigate whether the virus can be traced back to its origin.

Later, the Foreign Ministry issued a lengthier statement through its spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, saying, “China supports scientists around the world to conduct global scientific

study on the origin and transmission roots of the virus”.

There had been wrangling about the experts’ trip with the

WHO announcing a week ago that China had blocked them entry.

In response, Beijing had stated that preparations still had to be made.

After their arrival, the experts will have to spend two weeks in

quarantine before their work on the ground can continue.

Whether they will also travel to the central Chinese metropolis of

Wuhan where the COVID-19 virus was first discovered over a year ago

remains to be seen.

The search for the origin of the virus is politically sensitive as

China fears being fingered as the culprit for the pandemic.

China Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Zhao, had said, “Since the outbreak of the pandemic, China has been open and transparent in communicating and cooperating with the WHO on the

origin tracing work, showing a responsible attitude.

“Earlier in February and July, when we faced the daunting task in

anti-epidemic efforts, we invited the WHO experts twice to China, we

also held video conferences and forums with scientists, sharing

information on what we have on the origin-tracing work, and together

we also formulated the China part of a global scientific corporation

on origin tracing”.

FG To Roll Out Rapid Test Kits Next Week

Meanwhile, the federal government has revealed that the pilot

exercise on the use of Rapid Diagnostic Test-Kits (RDTs) will be

rolled out in five tertiary health institutions in Abuja next week.

Speaking at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 yesterday, the director-general of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, said

this was the same technology deployed at the National Youth Service

Corps (NYSC) at the just concluded camp.

He further stated that the pilot programme is to start with the five

health institutions in Abuja and subsequently other states will

commence the use of RTDs in February 2021.

According to him, “many people have continued to

experience fatigue and other symptoms even after recovery in the

country.

He said that in the last four weeks, the nation has recorded a spike in

the number of new COVID-19 cases.

He stated: “We have now reported over 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.

“This is a stark reminder of the reality we live in now, a virus that

has affected over 100,000 lives and led to over 1,300 deaths within 11

months in Nigeria, with millions more globally.

“We cannot be too careful with the silent phase of COVID-19. You can’t tell

whether someone has the virus or not, so take protective measures at

all times”.

Ihekweazu also said that healthcare workers need to now

maintain a higher index of suspicion for COVID-19, noting that if

people were unwell, they shouldn’t rule out COVID-19 before treating for malaria.

The NCDC boss said that the country has reached a critical level where

the hospital capacity would no longer be able to cope with more

serious COVID-19 cases and health workers would be forced to make

tough decisions.

He stated: “We need to protect our more vulnerable citizens. We all have to take

responsibility – this is not for NCDC, PTF or government alone.

“By organising large gatherings indoors, you are not only putting

yourself and guests at risk, but the staff who have limited choice but

to serve by going to clubs, you are putting your parents at risk”.

Ihekweazu said that the agency is committed to going over and

beyond, working with other government and private organisations in

response to the pandemic.

He however stressed that testing remains free in the public health

labs, even as sample collection centres are being scaled up by state

governments and other measures

“The third stream of NYSC members will resume on18th January and the PTF is working closely with the management to

ensure that participants are tested and protocols are complied with,” he noted.

Speaking on the new protocol for travelers, the PTF said,

“It has continued to receive inquiries about the issue of testing

before travelling out of Nigeria. For the avoidance of doubts, the

protocol in Nigeria requires in-bound passengers to test, not more

than 96 hours, before boarding flights to Nigeria. However, for

passengers leaving Nigeria, it remains the responsibility of travelers

to confirm the requirements of the country of destination and that of

the carrier of choice.

“For in-bound travelers, a new protocol on pre-boarding has been released and compliance is still strongly recommended. The additional

requirements for passengers coming from the United Kingdom and South Africa also remain in force.”

Meanwhile, the national coordinator of the PTF, Dr. Sani Aliyu has urged hospitals to test for COVID-19 first whenever a patient with similar symptoms comes to the hospital.