By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid -19 has warned against travel to high risk countries during the Yuletide season.

This is even as it also warned against large gatherings during the Christmas and New year period .

Chairman of the PTF, Boss Mustapha gave the warning during the briefing of the task force in Abuja .

According to him, the transmission rate has simply become astronomical.

He said “Now that European airlines have joined others operating into Nigeria, the PTF still considers it highly necessary to caution as always, against non-essential trips (especially to high burden destinations) because the world is now experiencing a new wave of the pandemic, more than ever before.

“Ahead of the upsurge in travels for the Christmas and New Year festivities, we urge strongly that for this year, such trips should be put on hold firmly because of the risks involved.

“The PTF similarly finds it necessary to mention that during the Christmas and New Year festivities, large social gatherings should also be avoided because there is a bigger risk of COVID-19 transmission.

“New clusters of cases can emerge in places that have so far been unaffected as people travel and gather for festivities.

“But we can lower the risks by adhering to the NPIs and celebrate, safely. There will always be many more festive seasons to celebrate.

Mustapha said the developments at home and around the world particularly in the United States of America and in Europe remain major sources of concern to the PTF.

He said this is particularly so because”Our risk perception is low in-country;Our compliance with Non-Pharmaceutical measures is extremely low to the extent that Nigerians now think COVID-19 is no more; The response of citizens to testing and detection is very low.

“The risk of importation will be higher with the opening of our airspace; andThe numbers in Nigeria, though appearing low over the last two weeks, has been rising gradually.

He also stated that the PTF has been evaluating the compliance of Nigerians with the protocols for testing by in-bound and out-bound travelers.

According to him , It has been discovered that some of these travelers have indulged in presenting fake documents.

Some, that have paid for post arrival testing have failed to show up for the tests.

“Statistics show the following as at 9/11/2020:

Total No of bookings: 91,522

Total No of passengers exempted: 5,470 (6%)

Children: 1,248 (1.36%)

Diplomats: 3,392 (3.7%)

Evacuees: 830 (0.9%)

Total Passengers expected to Pay: 86,052(94%)

Paid: 46,982 (54.6%)

Not Paid: 39,070(45.45%)

“Travelers that have arrived in-country but have not paid (approximately 39,000)

Amount paid to private labs by passengers who have refused to take the post-arrival 7-day test: NGN220 – 270 Million Naira.

“The PTF is concluding steps to work with relevant institutions and legal authorities to impose appropriate sanctions on those that default on the protocols,” he said .