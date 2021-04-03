…Insists fighter plane involved in air accident

BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has described as ‘false propaganda’, the claim by the Boko Haram terrorist group that it shot down a NAF Alpha Jet in the North-East region on Wednesday, March 31.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Air Force authorities had on Wednesday evening announced losing radar contact with the aircraft, which was providing support for ground troops.

Two days later, the Boko Haram in different video footages released on Friday claimed responsibility for shooting down the NAF fighter jet.

But in a statement late Friday night signed by the NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, he said that the hitherto declared missing jet was obviously involved in an air accident, adding that the terrorist group lacked the capability to shoot it down as it has been significantly degraded by the nation’s armed forces.

NAF pointed out that the Boko Haram videos being bandied around on the social media space were doctored in order to give false impression that the Alpha Jet was shot down by the terrorists.

“The attention of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has been drawn to some videos being circulated on social media, as well as media reports drawn therefrom, alleging that the NAF Alpha Jet aircraft, which was reported missing in Borno State on 31 March 2021 after losing radar contact, was shot down by terrorists.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One of such videos, in particular, began with sporadic shooting by several terrorists, including underaged children on motorcycles and vehicles. It later skipped abruptly to a scene depicting an aircraft exploding mid-air, supposedly as a result of enemy action. Another part of the video showed a terrorist, who, while standing by the wreckage, claimed that they had shot down the NAF aircraft.

“Although the video is still being thoroughly analysed, it is evident that most parts of the video were deliberately doctored to give the false impression that the aircraft was shot down. For instance, the video clip failed to show the correlation between the sporadic shooting, which even from casual observation was obviously aimed at ground targets, and the sudden mid-air aircraft explosion.

“In addition, it is almost impossible for an aircraft to have exploded mid-air, in the manner depicted in the video, and still have a good part of its fuselage, including its tail, intact. Indeed, an explosive impact of that nature would have scattered the debris of the aircraft across several miles.

“It is obvious that the Boko Haram Sect, in its characteristic manner of employing false propaganda, is seeking to claim credit for what was obviously an air accident that could have been caused by several other reasons; particularly at a time when the capability of the group to inflict mayhem has been significantly degraded by the Armed Forces of Nigeria,” the statement said.

NAF, therefore, advised Nigerians to ignore the contents of the videos making the rounds until all investigations as to how the aircraft crashed were completed.

“The NAF, on its part, remains resolute and will continue to work assiduously, in synergy with sister Services and other security agencies, to rid the North-East of all terrorist elements,” Gabkwet declared.